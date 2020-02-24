Countries quarantine, restrict travel to Italy due to coronavirus fears

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that residents could face lockdowns in order to stave off the virus, and that these "extraordinary measures" could last several weeks, according to the BBC.

Police put up a security cordon around the bus and moved the passengers into an area of the Lyon Perrache bus station where they would not come into contact with other travelers. The passenger showing flu-like symptoms was taken to hospital.

Mauritius told passengers from Lombardy and Veneto aboard an Alitalia aircraft that they would either have to go into quarantine or else fly straight back home.

Alitalia said 40 out of the 224 passengers and crew were affected by the ban and decided to leave the Indian Ocean island immediately.

Tunisia announced on Monday that it may suspend some flights to Italy to reduce its exposure to the coronavirus.

We will not be afraid to enforce the quarantine. "I suggest Israelis not travel to Italy," Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman said to Army Radio, according to i24 News. "We are examining the possibility of placing Italy and Australia on the list of countries from which travelers must be quarantined upon their return to Israel. We will not be afraid to enforce the quarantine."