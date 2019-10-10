Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France calls for urgent meeting of anti-Islamic State coalition

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 21:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 PARIS - France's foreign minister called for an emergency meeting of the coalition created to fight Islamic State to discuss Turkey's offensive against Kurdish militias in northern Syria.

Speaking to France 2 television, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the coalition, which includes more than 30 countries, should meet as soon as possible because Islamic State could take advantage of the change on the ground.

"It (the coalition) needs to say today what are we going do, how do you Turkey want to proceed and how do we ensure the security of places where fighters are held? Everything needs to be on the table so that we are clear," Le Drian said.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 10, 2019
Trump says mediating between Turkey and the Kurds is 1 of 3 U.S. options

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings