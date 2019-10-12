Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France claims it suspends weapons sales to Turkey

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 22:25
PARIS - France said on Saturday it has suspended all weapon sales to Turkey and warned Ankara that its offensive in northern Syria threatened European security.

"In expectation of the end of this offensive, France has decided to suspend all plans to export to Turkey weapons that could be used in this offensive. This decision is with immediate effect," a joint statement from the foreign and defence ministries said.It said that European Union foreign ministers would coordinate their position on Monday at a meeting in Luxembourg.


