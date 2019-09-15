Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France condemns attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019 13:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France condemns attacks on Saudi oil facilities that have disrupted global production, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.


"France firmly condemns yesterday's attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais oil installations," the ministry said in a statement that also expressed "complete solidarity" with Saudi Arabia.

"These actions can only worsen regional tensions and risk of conflict," the French statement added. "It is imperative that they stop."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 15, 2019
Pistols, ammunition and 1.5 tons of spoiled meat found in Tamra man's home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut