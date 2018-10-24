France could impose Saudi sanctions if guilt in Khashoggi killing proved

Breaking news.
PARIS - France could impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia if its intelligence services establish the kingdom is behind the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Wednesday.
France has been relatively guarded so far in reacting to Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul given its close diplomatic ties with Riyadh and commercial relations spanning energy, finance and arms.
"As long as the facts have not been clearly established, and corroborated by our information services, we will not take any decision," said Griveaux.
"But on the other hand, once light has been shed on the matter and has been corroborated by our services, based on the hypothesis that Saudi Arabia's responsibility has been proved, then we would draw the necessary conclusions and impose appropriate sanctions," he said.
It was the first time Paris had publicly brought up the possibility of sanctions, although diplomats cautioned that there would not be any "hasty" decision and there were concerns over harming France's political relationship with the kingdom.
Griveaux added that any sanctions move would not solely involve limiting arms sales. He did not elaborate.
Khashoggi's death on Oct. 2 has triggered global outrage. Saudi officials have acknowledged that Saudi operatives were responsible for his death, but the explanation around how he was killed and why have shifted.
