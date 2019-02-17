France denies it has softened stance on Brexit

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
PARIS - France on Sunday denied British media reports that President Emmanuel Macron had offered concessions on the Irish backstop to end the stalemate over Brexit negotiations.
"These (reports) are without any foundation ... The French position is that of the European Union: the withdrawal agreement is not renegotiable," an official from Macron's Elysee office said.The Times newspaper reported over the weekend that France and other EU countries were ready to provide assurances over the Irish backstop, and Macron had softened his position "to assist a last-ditch attempt by the EU to help to get the withdrawal agreement across the line."
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking changes to the most contentious part of her withdrawal agreement: a backstop arrangement to ensure there is no return of a hard border between EU-member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland after Brexit.
May plans to speak to every European Union leader and the European Commission chief to seek changes to her EU withdrawal agreement, days after she suffered a defeat in a symbolic vote in parliament that has increased the risk of a "no-deal" Brexit in 40 days when Britain is due to leave the European Union.
Macron has championed the EU's refusal to reopen the agreement and water down a provision designed to ensure there is never a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>