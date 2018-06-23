June 23 2018
France favors financial sanctions for EU states refusing asylum migrants

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 17:37
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he favored the implementation of financial sanctions for European Union countries that refuse migrants that have proven asylum status.

Macron was speaking on the eve of a hastily-convened summit on immigration in Brussels on Sunday between EU leaders on the migration dispute that is dividing Europe.

"I am for myself in favor of mechanisms that indeed take this into account," Macron said when asked about his views on possible financial sanctions.

"You can't have countries that massively benefit from the solidarity of the European Union and that massively voice their national selfishness when it comes to migrant issues," he added.


