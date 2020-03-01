The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France reports total of 130 coronavirus cases in the country

By REUTERS  
MARCH 1, 2020 20:27
France has confirmed reports of a total of 130 coronavirus cases in the country, according to the head of public health services.
Mortar shell fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel - Palestinian report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 09:26 PM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad delegations to visit Moscow, Cairo
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 09:16 PM
Iraqi base hosting US soldiers targeted by rockets - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 09:10 PM
Health Ministry: Returnees with fever must be checked for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 08:45 PM
Otzma Yehudit is not going to drop out: Ben Gvir
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 08:13 PM
Qatar orders temporary restriction on Egyptian visitors due to coronaviru
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 08:09 PM
Dominican Republic confirms country's first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 07:41 PM
Italy's coronavirus death toll hits 34; nearly 1,700 confirmed cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 07:24 PM
Iran records 978 total coronavirus cases, 54 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:57 PM
Netanyahu: Right almost has majority
Czech Republic confirms country's first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:26 PM
Bahrain, Iraq both report 6 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:20 PM
Otzma Yehudit negotiating with UTJ, press conference at 7:30 p.m.
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 05:56 PM
Trump promises to screen travelers for coronavirus after first US death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 04:57 PM
Over 60 El Al pilots-in-training fired due to coronavirus losses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 04:53 PM
