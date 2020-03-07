France says 16 people have died from coronavirus - health official
By REUTERS
MARCH 7, 2020 21:02
Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since the previous toll.France now has 949 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Salomon said.
