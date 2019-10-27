France says Baghdadi's death is not end of Islamic State

PARIS - French Defence Minister Florence Parly congratulated the United States for the operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi but warned that this did not mean the end of the organization.



"Baghdadi: early retirement for a terrorist, but not for his organization," Parly said on her Twitter feed. "We continue the fight against Islamic State, with our partners, and will adapt to new regional circumstances."



