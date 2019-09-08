Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France says Iran actions negative, but dialog still open

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 11:40
Iran's decision to further reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear is reversible and France will continue to pursue dialog to bring it back into full compliance, France's foreign minister said on Sunday.

"The actions they have taken are negative but not definitive. They can come back and the path of dialog is still open," Jean-Yves le Drian told Europe 1.

He said Iran was still several months away from a nuclear bomb.


