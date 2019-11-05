France says latest Iran announcements further erode nuclear deal

PARIS - France called on Iran to reverse its latest decisions to reduce commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal which contravene the accord and Paris said it was now awaiting a report from the international nuclear watchdog on the issue.



"The announcement by Iran on November 5 to increase its enrichment capacity goes against the Vienna agreement, which strictly limits activities in this area," French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing. "We are waiting with our partners for the next IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) reports on Iran's announcements and actions."She added that France remained committed to the deal and urged Iran to "fully adhere to its obligations and to cooperate fully with the IAEA, both in JCPOA (Iran deal) and its other nuclear obligations."



