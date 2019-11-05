Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France says latest Iran announcements further erode nuclear deal

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 14:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France called on Iran to reverse its latest decisions to reduce commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal which contravene the accord and Paris said it was now awaiting a report from the international nuclear watchdog on the issue.

"The announcement by Iran on November 5 to increase its enrichment capacity goes against the Vienna agreement, which strictly limits activities in this area," French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing. "We are waiting with our partners for the next IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) reports on Iran's announcements and actions."She added that France remained committed to the deal and urged Iran to "fully adhere to its obligations and to cooperate fully with the IAEA, both in JCPOA (Iran deal) and its other nuclear obligations."


Related Content

Breaking news
November 5, 2019
UK Labour's Corbyn declines to say if he will stop Brexit to form a coalition

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings