France starts probe on whether Epstein committed any crimes in France

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 17:19
 PARIS - France has opened a preliminary probe to see if disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein committed any sex crimes on French territory or against any under-age French victims, the Paris public prosecutor said on Friday.


Epstein was arrested on July 6 in New Jersey after his private jet landed on a flight from Paris, where he had a residence on Avenue Foch, one of the capital's most exclusive addresses in the 16th district near the Arc de Triomphe.


Epstein died on Aug. 10 in his jail cell at the age of 66, and an autopsy report released this month concluded he had hanged himself. 


