France's Le Drian will go to Iraq to discuss transfers, trials for jihadists in Syria

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 10:10
PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that he would soon go to Iraq to discuss a judicial framework to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial.

Le Drian also told BFM TV that nine French women had escaped from a Kurdish-controlled camp following Turkey's military incursion into northern Syria.


