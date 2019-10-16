France's Le Drian will go to Iraq to discuss transfers, trials for jihadists in Syria

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that he would soon go to Iraq to discuss a judicial framework to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial.
Le Drian also told BFM TV that nine French women had escaped from a Kurdish-controlled camp following Turkey's military incursion into northern Syria.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});