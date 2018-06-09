June 09 2018
|
Sivan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

France's Macron sees way forward on trade, Trump says working together

By REUTERS
June 9, 2018 02:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LA MALBAIE, Quebec - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday it was possible to make progress on trade issues that have split the United States and its allies after meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Following an exchange of terse messages before the summit, the two leaders struck a conciliatory tone with Trump saying that the relationship was special, but that sometimes tests occur when it comes to trade. Trump also said Macron has been helping to work on trade.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 9, 2018
Arab leaders to hold meeting with King Abdullah over Jordan crisis

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut