Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France's Macron to meet Iranian foreign minister Zarif on Friday

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 12:17
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday, as major world powers seek to salvage a 2015 international nuclear deal signed with Tehran.

An official in Macron's office said the meeting would take place around 1000 GMT, or 1200 local Paris time.Zarif said on Thursday that Iran was prepared to work on French proposals to salvage the nuclear deal that Tehran signed with world powers, but he added that Iran would not tolerate U.S. interference in the Gulf.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 23, 2019
Erdogan tells Putin that Syrian army offensive causing humanitarian crisis

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings