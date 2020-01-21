French President Emmanuel Macron lands in Israel for World Holocaust Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 21, 2020 23:31
French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Israel for the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp on Tuesday night.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz met Macron at Ben Gurion Airport and thanked him for coming. "The arrival of leaders from all around the world symbolizes their commitment to remember the Holocaust and fight against antisemitism," said Katz.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com