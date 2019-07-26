Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

French President Macron to discuss Brexit with UK PM Johnson

By REUTERS
July 26, 2019 07:52
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit in the coming weeks with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and has invited Johnson to France for a visit in the next few weeks, said an official from Macron's Elysee office on Friday.

The official said the two leaders had spoken on Thursday, and that Macron's talks with Johnson over Brexit would be "in regards to the demands of the European Union" regarding Brexit.

