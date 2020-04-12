The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
French coronavirus death toll rises by 561 to 14,393

By REUTERS  
APRIL 12, 2020 20:19
PARIS - The death toll in France from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,393 from 13,832 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Sunday.


Coronvirus update: 11,145 patients - 183 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 09:13 PM
11,103 people with coronavirus in Israel - 174 in serious condition
As unemployment climbs, share of redundant workers increases sharply
UK COVID-19 hospital death toll passes 10,000 mark, up 737
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 06:10 PM
US approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 05:15 PM
Coronavirus confirmed in 19 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Israel blamed
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/12/2020 03:38 PM
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital but will not return to work yet
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 03:32 PM
Dutch coronavirus infections top 25,000, deaths rise to 2,737
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 03:15 PM
Likud demands Rivlin hand over mandate to Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 03:12 PM
Congo records second Ebola death in days - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 02:49 PM
President Rivlin tells Gantz he will not extend mandate
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 02:10 PM
Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 11:45 AM
Gov't decides not to stop international flights to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 11:17 AM
Education Ministry resists calls to cancel summer vacation completely
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 10:56 AM
Taliban to release 20 Afghan government prisoners on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 10:38 AM
