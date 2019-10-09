Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

French defense minister says Turkish offensive in Syria must stop

By REUTERS
October 9, 2019 21:09
 PARIS - French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on her Twitter feed that the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria is dangerous and should stop.

Turkey attacked Kurdish militia positions in northeast Syria on Wednesday, pounding them with air strikes and artillery barrages in a cross-border military operation just days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

"(It is ) dangerous for the security of the Kurds. Dangerous because it benefits Islamic State, which we have been fighting for five years. It must stop," she said.


