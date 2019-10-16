Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

French foreign minister heads to Iraq Wednesday for Islamic State talks

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 16:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France's foreign minister will travel to Iraq on Wednesday evening to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria and the impact a Turkish invasion has had on the fight against Islamic State, France's Prime Minister said.

Speaking to the Senate Edouard Philippe said Jean-Yves Le Drian would discuss with Iraqi and Kurdish officials efforts to set up a judicial framework to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial in Iraq.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach passed away

By ALON EINHORN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings