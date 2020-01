The French foreign ministry has advised French citizens in Haifa to exercise caution in light of Middle East tensions, Reuters has reported."Following the recent escalation in tensions in the region, the city of Haifa has been the subject of explicit threats," it said in a statement, without giving any more precise details.The IRGC warned on their Telegram channel that they would attack Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Haifa in Israel if Iranian soil is targeted, according to CNN.