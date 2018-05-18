May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

French gas group says to end engineering contracts in Iran by November

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 18:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - French gas and power group Engie said on Friday it would end its engineering contracts in Iran by November.

US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear accord with Iran and his order that sanctions be reimposed on Tehran have led several European companies to announce their exit from the country, including French oil major Total earlier this week.

Engie CEO Isabelle Kocher said at a shareholders' meeting that the utility has no infrastructures in Iran but has engineering teams working there for clients.

"We have 180 days to end these contracts, which takes us to November. It will be done," she said.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 18, 2018
Texas gunman may have killed 10 people, sheriff says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut