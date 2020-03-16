The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
French infant among four new coronavirus cases in Cambodia

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2020 05:07
 PHNOM PENH - Cambodia reported four new cases of coronavirus including in a four-month-old French boy and two people who had traveled to Malaysia for a religious ceremony, the Ministry of Health said late Sunday.
The baby is the son of a French man who traveled from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh and tested positive for the virus earlier on Sunday, the ministry said. His wife tested negative.
A Cambodian man returning from France and two other people returning from the Islamic ceremony in Malaysia also tested positive, bringing the country's tally of cases to 12, the ministry said.
Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered citizens not to travel to Europe, the United States and Iran as part of the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus which emerged from China late last year and has spread around the world.
