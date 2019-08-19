Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Modeling agency provided Jeffrey Epstein with over 1000 underage girls - report

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell over a week ago.

By
August 19, 2019 06:49
1 minute read.
Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch.

Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG)

Millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly provided with underage girls ages 12 and up through a French modeling agency, new reports reveal.

One of Epstein's partners, Jean-Luc Bruno, was suspected of providing the pedophile with minors for the purpose of sexually assaulting them. Bruno opened an international modeling agency by the name of MC2 through which he managed to collect approximately 1000 teenage girls for Epstein.

According to testimony's by some of Bruno's previous employees, he would obtain visas for the girls into the United States and would even join some of Epstein's journeys around the world.

The Jewish millionaire was arrested in July in an airport in New Jersey after leaving Paris where he stayed for three weeks. Epstein stayed in Paris 11 times throughout the last year before his arrest, reports claim.

Epstein even owned an apartment in the heart of Paris, where many underage women were seen alongside celebrities, whose names were banned from advertising.

One of the key testimonies in the case against Epstein claims that she was working for Bruno's modeling agency when she was raped by him and the owner of a hotel chain in southern France.

Four years ago, a crisis broke out between the criminal friends and Bruno sued Epstein for libel.

Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell over a week ago. This was confirmed by a coroner following suspicions that his death was not at his own hands. Although Epstein had been on suicide watch, he was taken off watch two days before his death.

Maariv contributed to this report.


