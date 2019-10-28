Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

French police arrest man over mosque shooting

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 18:15
French police said on Monday they had arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne the south-west of France.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which happened around 1400 GMT, French radio station France Bleu said.It added that the arrested man was in his eighties and that he was arrested close to his home. A fire arm and a gas cannister were found in his car.


