French prosecutor opens investigation in Macron's chief of staff

PARIS - France's financial prosecutor on Monday opened an inquiry into allegations President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff breached conflict of interest rules while working in the state holdings agency and finance ministry, the prosecutor's office said.



The preliminary investigation comes after anti-graft group Anticor filed a complaint accusing Alexis Kohler of influence peddling and breaking conflict of interest rules over his ties to the Mediterranean Shipping Company while in public office.



Kohler, who as Elysee Palace secretary general is Macron's closest confidant, and the president's office did not respond immediately to messages seeking a response to the allegations.



