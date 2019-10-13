Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

French to hold emergency cabinet meeting to discuss Turkey offensive - Elysee

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency defence cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss options regarding the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the French presidency said in a statement.

France is one of Washington's main partners in the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State and has called for an urgent meeting of the countries in the coalition.


