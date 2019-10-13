French to hold emergency cabinet meeting to discuss Turkey offensive - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency defence cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss options regarding the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the French presidency said in a statement.



France is one of Washington's main partners in the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State and has called for an urgent meeting of the countries in the coalition.

