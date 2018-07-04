Funding of Netanyahu's legal defense to be deciding by committee

Breaking news.
The financing of the Prime Minister's legal defense through his associates requires the approval of the permits committee, according to the Attorney General.
The Attorney General wrote to the State Comptroller and emphasized that the Permit Committee will determine whether the granting of a permit is "justified under the circumstances of the case and is appropriate from a public standpoint."
Even if the provisions of the Gifts Law do not apply to the receipt of financing under the circumstances, according to the law "a Minister shall not receive remuneration or benefit other than his remuneration paid by the State."
A Minister wishing to deviate from the prohibitions set forth therein may apply to the Permit Committee to examine his application.
The permits committee operates through the State Comptroller's Office, headed by retired judge Ezra Kama.