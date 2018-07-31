Further Druze officer announces he is quitting IDF over Nation-State Law

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Shady Zidan, a 23-year-old Druze IDF officer, announced that he would be leaving the IDF in a Facebook post Monday night.
"I have given my all to the state, I put myself in danger, I never saw home, everything. Until today I stood proudly and saluted the flag. Until today I sang the anthem 'Hatikva' because I was sure that this is my country and I am equal to everyone," Zidan wrote.
"But today, for the first time in my service, I refused to salute the flag, for the first time I refused to sing the national anthem," he wrote.
"I am a citizen just like everyone else and I give above and beyond to the state, and in the end I'm a second-class citizen?... I have decided to stop serving this state," Zidan wrote on Facebook.