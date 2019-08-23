G7 advisers discuss "concrete measures" on Amazon fires - France

BIARRITZ - Advisers to G7 leaders are discussing concrete measures to be decided on during the Group of Seven industrialized countries' summit this weekend in France, a French diplomatic source said on Friday.





"We are working at the advisers level to take concrete initiatives on the Amazon as part of the G7," the source told Reuters. "Talks are ongoing," the source added.



The European Union put pressure on Friday on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to act to limit the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.Ireland and France already said they could block a trade deal with Latin America's Mercosur trading block.

