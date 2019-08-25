Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

G7 leaders give Macron nod to send message to Iran

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 11:52
BIARRITZ, France - G7 leaders agreed that President Emmanuel Macron should hold talks and pass on messages to Iran after they discussed the issue at a summit in southwestern France on Saturday evening, a French presidential source said.


The source said the priority remained to prevent Iran obtaining nuclear weapons and defuse tensions in the Gulf.

"As president of the G7, the president did indeed get the power to discuss and send a message to Iranian authorities on the basis of the exchanges we had last night," the French official said, without providing any details.


