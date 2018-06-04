June 04 2018
G7 summit complicated by U.S. stance on foreign policy, J'lem move, French official says

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 10:29
PARIS - The work agenda for the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada this week has been complicated by the United State's stance on trade, climate change and foreign policy, a source at the French president's office said on Monday.

"The US position on certain issues could make negotiations on the final conclusion (of the summit) tricky," the source said, citing foreign policy moves such as the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the transfer of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The source said President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump could hold talks on the sidelines of the summit.


