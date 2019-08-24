G7 summit to be 'a difficult test of unity'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The summit of G7 nations opening on Saturday will be "a difficult test of unity and solidarity" after a year during which leaders of the rich nations have found it hard to find common language, the European Council's president said.
Donald Tusk also told a news briefing in Biarritz, France, that trade wars among the seven nations would further erode trust between them. He said that if U.S. President Donald Trump was using tariffs as a political tool it could be risky for the whole world.
