G7 summit to be 'a difficult test of unity'

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 13:42
Breaking news

 The summit of G7 nations opening on Saturday will be "a difficult test of unity and solidarity" after a year during which leaders of the rich nations have found it hard to find common language, the European Council's president said.

Donald Tusk also told a news briefing in Biarritz, France, that trade wars among the seven nations would further erode trust between them. He said that if U.S. President Donald Trump was using tariffs as a political tool it could be risky for the whole world.

 

 


