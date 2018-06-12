Gabbay, Peretz exchange barbs

A fight broke out Tuesday night between Labor Party's Avi Gabbay and MK Amir Peretz about Gabbay's plan to cancel elections for delegates to the party's convention.



Peretz accused Gabbay of harming democracy and Gabbay accused Peretz of not accepting that he lost the July 4, 2017 election for Labor leader.



Gabbay suggested that Peretz, who has left Labor twice, "find another party" and Peretz said Gabbay has led Labor to a new low and "should devote his efforts to returning the massive amount of people who have run away from the party this year," and not on mudslinging.





