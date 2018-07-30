Gabbay refuses to back down after Zionist Union threatened with lawsuit

Breaking news.
The chairman of the Zionist Union Avi Gabbay said in a statement on Monday evening that his party will continue to fight for a protection and safety in the public sphere for women.
"Attempts to intimidate us will not be effective," the statement read.
Gabbay's statement refers to Zionist Union MK Eitan Broshi's lawyer Ilan Bombach threats earlier on Monday that if he does not retract his statements calling Broshi a sex-offender by 9 p.m. Israel time, Bombach will initiate legal proceedings against Gabbay in labor institutions and internal courts.
Gabbay suspended MK Eitan Broshi from the party and urged him to quit the Knesset Sunday after a woman wrote that Broshi allegedly sexually assaulted her in an elevator 15 years ago.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.