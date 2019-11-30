Gantz: Drone infiltration and rockets to the Gaza border: dreadful events

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz: “The drone infiltration into the Israeli air space in the north and the continuing fire upon the citizens of the south- who were once again forced to go into their shelters are dreadful events.Even in such a trouble and sensitive political time – it is our duty to do all that we must in order to restore our waning deterrence in the south, and keep the deterrence balance in the north. I say to our enemies – on the security of the citizens of Israel and keeping its sovereignty – there are no coalition and opposition. Under my leadership, Blue and White will back every correct and responsible decision by the government.”