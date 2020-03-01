The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz: "I will continue to lead party in the event of fourth election"

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 1, 2020 08:21
The Blue and White Chairman was interviewed by Kan Bet, and rejected the possibility of being replaced as head of the party in case no government will be formed after a third election.
Tibi: 'The only virus Netanyahu knows is racism'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 09:16 AM
Water Authority: Lake Kinneret rises by four centimeters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 08:36 AM
294 students in home-quarantine, among them 28 preschool age kids.
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 07:46 AM
Netanyahu: Blue and White MKs will jump ship
Thailand confirms country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:33 AM
Armenia confirms country's first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:15 AM
Joe Biden wins officially wins South Carolina primary
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 06:12 AM
Samsung shuts S.Korea factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:04 AM
Pete Buttigieg to deliver video message address at AIPAC Policy Conferenc
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 05:40 AM
Tom Steyer quits Democratic presidential race – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 04:23 AM
Australia confirms country's first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 03:50 AM
South Korea confirms 376 new coronavirus cases, with 3,526 cases total
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 03:16 AM
Trump considers closing Mexican border due to coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 02:38 AM
China confirms 573 new coronavirus cases on February 29
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 02:10 AM
Greece's Health Ministry confirms 3 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 12:51 AM
