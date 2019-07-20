Gantz: If Nasrallah attacks he won't make it to the bunker this time

Breaking news.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz responded on Saturday to the report that Hezbollah is reinforcing its forces at the Israeli border.
"Iran and its affiliates are putting the world to the test - those who do not stand up to it today are liable to find a much more lethal and deadly reality," Gantz said."As for Nasrallah's threats, he knows full well that any threat to Israel will be met with a harsh response," Gantz added. "As far as rocket fire is concerned, I suggest that he remember what happened when he tried to do it a little over a decade ago, and Nasrallah must understand that this time he will not return to the bunker."
