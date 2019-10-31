Gantz, Lapid join in to the coalition talks on Thursday

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and his number 2, Yair Lapid, joined the negotiating team of Blue and White in Thursday's talks held with the Likud party at Kfar Hamacabiah, Ynet reported.



This is the second meeting between the teams since Gantz received the mandate to try to form the government from President Reuven Rivlin.The Likud claims Lapid has been brought in to monitor and make sure Gantz does not agree to a unity government.





