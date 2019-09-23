Gantz, Liberman hold key meeting in Jaffa

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz meets with Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz held what could be a fateful meeting with Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman on Monday afternoon.Gantz said afterwords that they "exchanged their views and impressions" and that they would meet again when there is a need.
Gantz faced criticism for not meeting with Liberman before he made his recommendation to the president to not support either Gantz or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
