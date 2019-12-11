Gantz: Netanyahu is trying to reach majority that will guarantee immunity

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz said during a Knesset debate on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to reach a majority in the forthcoming Knesset elections that will allow him to receive immunity from prosecution.Attorney-General Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair; for fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair; and for fraud and breach of trust in Case 2000, the Yediot Ahronot-Israel Hayom Affair."The fight for immunity has been ongoing for all three election campaigns in order to reach a majority that will guarantee immunity, "said Gantz." We will work as much as possible to prevent this from happening. People think the investigations are political, but I suggest staying away from this notion. We are lawmakers who act, and I think there is no room for immunity in this case. "