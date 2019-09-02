Gantz: Smotrich stains religious community with his racist views

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz slammed Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday, saying that he besmirches the religious community with his racist views.



Gantz was speaking at an event for Hebrew-language religious publication Srugim.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });