Gantz after meeting Netanyahu: 'The public has chosen change'

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz made a statement after meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the president's office, in which he said:



"My fellow members of parliament. As you know, tonight I met with the Prime Minister at the president's office at his request. In this meeting, much was said about unity, which has been our goal since our party was formed. In the meeting I made clear that the way to unity goes through those things which we promised to the public that elected us. The public chose change and we have no intention of giving up on leadership, on our principles or our natural partners on that path. Tomorrow the the negotiations teams from both the Likud and Blue and White will meet for a preliminary discussion."



