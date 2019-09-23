Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gantz after meeting Netanyahu: 'The public has chosen change'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 23:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz made a statement after meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the president's office, in which he said:

"My fellow members of parliament. As you know, tonight I met with the Prime Minister at the president's office at his request. In this meeting, much was said about unity, which has been our goal since our party was formed. In the meeting I made clear that the way to unity goes through those things which we promised to the public that elected us. The public chose change and we have no intention of giving up on leadership, on our principles or our natural partners on that path. Tomorrow the the negotiations teams from both the Likud and Blue and White will meet for a preliminary discussion."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 24, 2019
Trump backs Egypt's Sisi in face of some protests back home

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut