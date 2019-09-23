Gantz and Netanyahu: We discussed how to advance Israel’s unity

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said in a joint statement that they discussed how to advanced the country’s unity in a meeting organized by President Reuven Rivlin on Monday.



The two thanked Rivlin for his efforts and announced that the two parties’ leaders would meet again on Tuesday.The president invited both of them to come back for a further meeting with him on Wednesday.



