Gantz approaches Liberman, will meet before decisions with Rivlin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 13:42
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is set to meet with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman at 4 p.m., two hours before Gantz plans to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Rivlin is to decide who is going to form the next government.


