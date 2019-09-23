Gantz approaches Liberman, will meet before decisions with Rivlin

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is set to meet with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman at 4 p.m., two hours before Gantz plans to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Rivlin is to decide who is going to form the next government.



