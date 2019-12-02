Gantz opposes defense alliance with US: 'limits IDF's capabilities'

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter on Monday that a government led by his party will oppose an international defense alliance "that would limit Israel's action and the IDF's ability to defend it.""I have deep appreciation for our strategic relationships with the United States, the ally with whom we share identical values ​​and common interests," Gantz claimed. "But there is a serious concern that a prime minister who cares only about himself will allow the security forces' hands to be bound, a notion that was opposed by the defense establishment for decades."