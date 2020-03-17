Gantz to fight ‘with all our might’ against Likud’s coronavirus moves

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz vowed on Tuesday to fight “with all our might” the recent decisions of the Likud party concerning the activities of the Knesset.



Calling these moves “a dangerous precedence for democracy” Gantz argued that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein are preventing the formation of a Finance Committee, which he claimed would help offer support to business owners hurt because of coronavirus. He added that Netanyahu and Edelstein are also halting the formation of a special COVID-19 committee to handle the national emergency and a Defense Committee to oversee Shin Bet’s surveillance actions over Israelis suspected of contacting the virus or being near people who might have.



Likud argued that Blue and White demanded to enjoy a majority in Knesset committees as Gantz was able to secure 61 MKs backing him to form a government. Likud offered equal representation.