NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz calls on Netanyahu to resign, but still wants unity government

A unity government under his plan is “the only way to avoid unnecessary elections that no one wants,” Gantz argues.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz addresses the press as Netanyahu faces indictment. (photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz addresses the press as Netanyahu faces indictment.
(photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign but still offered to form a national unity government with Likud is possible, in remarks made at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.
“In light of the circumstances, I call to form a unity government that is as broad as possible under my leadership,” Gantz said. “I will be prime minister for the first two years while Netanyahu can work on his legal issues. If he is acquitted, he can come back and be prime minister.”
In the interim, however, Gantz said Netanyahu must “respect what most of the nation wants and resign from his role and fight to prove his innocence.
“Israeli citizens will not be the hostages of any leader,” he added.
Gantz made the offer two days after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he is indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Blue and White has long said that it cannot be in a government led by Netanyahu while he faces criminal charges.
As of Saturday night, there were 18 days left for the Knesset to find a candidate for prime minister supported by a majority of MKs, or an election will automatically be called.
A unity government under his plan is “the only way to avoid unnecessary elections that no one wants,” Gantz argued.
The question of who would be first in a rotation agreement for the premiership was one of the main obstacles to holding serious negotiations between Likud and Blue and White for a unity government in the past eight weeks.
The other question was Netanyahu’s insistence on negotiating in the name of the 55-member religious-Right bloc.
Gantz said to that question that he wants his unity government to be “as broad as possible,” but that it must be “based on reasonable, liberal outlines.”
“Whoever only cares about his own backyard will not be with us,” he said, an apparent hint at sectoral parties like the haredim.
Gantz would not entertain the idea of a different candidate leading Likud and coming first in a rotation, either, saying that “Blue and White won the election. We are the biggest party in the Knesset. We will form the government.”
Likud responded by saying that “after he failed to form a government, Benny Gantz is suggesting to form a government led by him. If Blue and White have a leader other than Gantz, we will consider letting them lead the rotation.”
Netanyahu failed to form a government twice this year.
Gantz also slammed Netanyahu for his rhetoric and accused him acting like “the state belongs to him and has no right to exist without him.”
Gantz also accused Netanyahu of inciting against former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated.
“He should already know the dangerous price of words that could God forbid turn into bullets,” Gantz said of Netanyahu. “The time of hatred is over, and the time of internal healing has begun.”
Blue and White has also demanded that Netanyahu resign from his other portfolios immediately.
Ministers who are not the prime minister must resign if they are indicted.
“On the basis of a Supreme Court decision, a minister who has been indicted may not continue to hold office,” the party wrote. “Therefore, it is imperative that you vacate the ministerial positions you hold in the government of Israel.”
Netanyahu is currently Health Minister, Diaspora Affairs Minister, Agriculture and Labor and Social Services Minister. He holds the first portfolio while UTJ leader Ya’acov Litzman is a deputy minister with the power of a minister, for ideological reasons. The other ministries belonged to MKs who resigned or were fired during the interim government that has been in place for almost a year.
Gantz wrote on Facebook that Thursday, when Netanyahu was indicted, was a “very sad evening for the State of Israel, and for me personally, as I’ve known Netanyahu for years and worked with him.
“It’s important for all of us to internalize that Israel is a country of laws and every citizen is equal before them. I would like to support law enforcement today: Continue doing your work without fear.”
By contrast, Netanyahu took to Facebook to thank Israelis showing him “extraordinary love” for “going to the intersections,” meaning, holding protests against the charges that he committed bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
"Of course, I want to make it clear that this whole process will ultimately be decided in court: according to the rule of law,” he said. “And that means [that regarding] those who do not follow the rule of law within the police or the prosecutor's office, there will be scrutiny, there has to be criticism and there needs to be a correction – that's the main thing I said yesterday."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: A paradigm shift in peer-to-peer learning By HILLEL FULD
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by