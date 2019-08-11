Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gantz willing to talk about going first in a rotation with Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 13:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"If [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu were to offer me rotation on the position of prime minister, and I would get to go first, that was something to negotiate about," Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told Ynet on Sunday.

Gantz also added that Netanyahu offered him to join the coalition in order to prevent the dispersal of the government. "Netanyahu would have been happy to disband Blue and White and bring us under different conditions," Gantz claimed. "I was offered to join in exchange for everything I want. We stuck to our principles."


